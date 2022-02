WWE NXT Level Up will premiere tonight on Peacock and WWE Network at 10 PM EST. WWE has announced the following matches for tonight-

-Harland vs. Javier Bernal

-Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kayla Inlay & Fallon Henley

-Edris Enofe vs. Kushida

