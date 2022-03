Tonight’s NXT Level Up was taped earlier this week in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center. Full spoilers can be found here.

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight-

-Trick Williams vs. Guru Raaj

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs

-Ivy Nile vs. Brooklyn Barlow

This will be Barlow’s NXT in-ring debut.

