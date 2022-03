The third episode of WWE NXT Level Up will air tonight at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Erica Yan

-Dante Chen vs. Javier Bernal

-Legado del Fantasma vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

