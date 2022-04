Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center. The following lineup has been announced-

-Arianna Grace (Santino Marella’s daughter) debuts vs. Amari Miller

-Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp

-Quincy Elliott vs. Andre Chase

