WWE NXT Level Up Preview – Sanga Returning to the Ring, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

Sanga will return to the ring on tonight’s show, going up against Dante Chen. This will be Sanga’s third TV singles match since re-debuting with his current gimmick, and his first match since the split from Grayson Waller. He was defeated by LA Knight on the February 8 NXT show, then participated in the Gauntlet Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on April 12, and was defeated by Waller on April 19.

Elektra Lopez will also return to action tonight as she faces off with 18 year old Thea Hail. This will be the first singles match for Lopez since defeating Fallon Henley on the March 22 NXT show. She also defeated Sarray on the February 25 Level Up. This will be Hail’s fourth match with the company, and all four of those have aired on Level Up. She debuted with a loss to Ivy Nile in early April, came up short against Henley in late April, and then took a loss to Sloane Jacobs earlier this month.

Tonight’s NXT Level Up main event will feature Trick Williams vs. Javier Bernal. This is Trick’s sixth singles TV match with the company. He last took a loss to Solo Sikoa on the April 26 NXT show, and before that he defeated Guru Raaj on the March 11 Level Up show. Bernal’s last singles TV match came on the April 8 Level Up show, which was a win over Raaj. Before that he lost his first three matches in the company, coming up short against Draco Anthony, Harland, and Chen.

Stay tuned for results and videos from tonight’s NXT Level Up episode.