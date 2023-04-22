WWE NXT Level Up Results – April 21, 2023

Tag Team Match

Valentina Feroz & Wendy Choo vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

Jakara Jackson & Wendy Choo starts us off and Choo gets a takedown and has some fun at Jackson’s expense. Tag to Feroz who comes in with a Meteora for a 1 count. Side headlock is shoved off but Feroz drops to the mat to catch Jackson in a roll up for a 1 count. Legend gets the tag and Valentina Feroz catches her with a basement dropkick to the knee. Legend turns it around and uses her power but Feroz catches her in a guillotine.

Legend powers out of that and plants Feroz with a vertical suplex. Tag to Jackson and she gets a sidewalk slam and then tags back to Legend. She drops an elbow to the back for another one count. She uses the middle rope to choke and makes the tag back to Jackson.

She chokes as well and lands a kick to the back. Feroz counters a suplex attempt into a roll up for a 2 count but the tag to Choo gets cut off. Jackson with a suplex for a two count and then she hooks a reverse chinlock.

Feroz is able to escape and reaches for the tag but gets cut off again. Feroz fights out and finally makes the hot tag. Choo runs wild and gets an armdrag on Jackson followed by a handspring splash in the corner.

Legend breaks up the cover and Feroz catches her with a headscissors. Legend tries to turn that into a powerbomb but gets accidentally hit by Jackson & that sends Legend to the floor with Feroz & Choo is able to hit The Snooze Button for the win.

Winners: Valentina Feroz & Wendy Choo

We go backstage Javier Bernal & Kale Dixon cuts a promo & Dixon takes off his shirt so everyone can see the gun show.

Damon Kemp vs. Oro Mensah

Damon Kemp quickly gets a side headlock and then a takedown into a float over into another side headlock. Mensah lands an up kick and uses his speed to fluster Damon Kemp then he hits a basement dropkick and Kemp bails to the apron where he uses the top rope to hang Mensah up. Kemp stomps the foot and lands an uppercut. Kemp hangs Mensah on his back, spins him around and drops him to the mat which gets a two count.

Kemp turns to the ground & pound for a bit then a German suplex gets a two count Kemp works the neck but Mensah is able to fights his way out. They trade some strikes and Kemp gets another bridging German suplex then Mensah gets a Lionsault and then hits a Scissors Kick for a two count.

Standing switch from Kemp and he tries another German but Mensah rolls through and gets a roll up for a two count. Mensah lands a running kick to the back but misses a pump kick and Kemp gets an Electric Chair into a bridging German Suplex for the win.

Winner: Damon Kemp

Tag Team Match

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Javier Bernal & Kale Dixon

Edris Enofe starts the match off with Kale Dixon as Enofe goes for a quick pin and gets one. Dropkick from Enofe also gets a 1 count. Enofe works the arm and makes the tag to Malik Blade. They use some tandem offense and Blade gets a two count. Dixon lands a right hand and is able to make the tag to Javier Bernal. Blade catches him with a right hand but gets caught in the corner and Bernal targets the knee.

Blade back with a roll up but Bernal goes right back to the knee then a tag to Dixon and they make a wish on Blade’s legs. Dixon continues to work the knee and makes the tag back to Bernal. Knee breaker followed by a Half Crab from Bernal. Blade gets inches from the tag but gets pulled back to the opposite corner. Bernal tortures the knee some more and the tag is made to Dixon.

Blade snaps off a Code Breaker and makes the hot tag. Enofe runs wild and gets a suplex followed by a belly 2 back suplex into the top buckle and then another as Dixon bounced off. Enofe drops an elbow from the top rope. Bernal back in but he gets disposed off easily and after a tag to Blade then he hits The Climax gets the win.

Winners: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade