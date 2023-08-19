WWE NXT Level Up Results – August 18, 2023

Jacy Jayne vs. Karmen Petrovic

Jacy Jayne buries a knee to the ribs early and stomps away in the corner. Side headlock from Jayne and she gets shoved off but runs Karmen Petrovic down with a shoulder then Petrovic goes low as she attacks the leg and gets Jayne down to hook a side headlock.

Petrovic gets a roll up for a two count and then a jackknife cover for a two count before Jayne lands a knee from the apron and a kick to the head gets a two count then she buries a knee in the back and uses the ropes to choke.

Petrovic throws some strikes but Jayne maintains control and gets a splash in the corner which gets a two count. Headbutt from Jayne and she lands a Senton for a two count then a kick to the chest from Jayne and then she hooks a bow & arrow.

Petrovic is able to break and they fight over a backslide before Petrovic lands a head kick to the back of the head and gets a running forearm but she misses a head kick and Jayne hits Rolling Encore for the win.

Winner: Jacy Jayne

Dani Palmer vs. Brooklyn Barlow

Match starts off with Dani Palmer & Brooklyn Barlow lock hands and Barlow does some break dancing. Palmer does a handstand to escape a move and ties up Barlow’s legs then Barlow counters into a hammerlock but Palmer kips up to her feet and gets a back flip to escape. Palmer escapes a slam but Barlow is back with the side headlock and takes it to the mat.

Palmer counters into a headscissors but Barlow bridges out and gets a modified surfboard then a monkey flip out of the corner but Palmer floats over on a charge in the corner and does a cartwheel. Palmer hooks an armbar and gets shoved off and then gets drop with a clothesline. Barlow throws some knees and gets a two count.

Barlow hooks an abdominal stretch but Palmer fights her way out and starts firing off strikes including a knee to the face then a shotgun dropkick followed by a handstand kick in the corner before a corkscrew moonsault from Palmer from the top gets the win.

Winner: Dani Palmer

Ikemen Jiro vs. Oro Mensah

Oro Mensah attacks quickly as he stomps Ikemen Jiro down in the corner then he talks some trash but gets his kick caught and Jiro lands a punch. Dropkick from Jiro and another followed by a slam. Jiro gets a tie up pin for a two count then Mensah goes to the apron and he drops Jiro throat first on the top rope.

Mensah hits an overhead throw and then a snap suplex for two. Mensah with a kick to the back and that also gets two. Another cover and another two. Another cover and another two count then Jiro throws kicks but Mensah cuts him off. Mensah with a vertical suplex for a two count then more kicks to the back and Mensah stretches Jiro and applies a crossface.

He starts his comeback by sending Mensah into the corner and then hits jacket punches splash in the corner and he snaps off a head scissors that sends Mensah into the corner. Head kick connects but Mensah is out at two. Mensah lands an elbow to the side of the head and then rains down with more elbows.

Jiro blocks a suplex with elbows and gets a victory roll for a two count then Jacket Punch before Jakara Jackson distracts the ref and Lash Legend pulls Jiro’s hair in the corner which lets Mensah hit the spinning heel kick for the win.

Winner: Oro Mensah