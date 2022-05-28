WWE NXT Level Up Results – May 27, 2022

— WWE NXT Level Up aired Friday night from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where it was taped earlier this week. On the commentary team were Nigel McGuinness and Sudu Shah.

– Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Bryson Montana and Demaris Griffin. Chase U had a good reaction from the crowd. Griffin and Montana, two newcomers, have a lot to learn, but they have a lot of potential. For the pin, Hayward and Chase hit the Fratliner to Montana.

– AAmari Miller defeated Arianna Grace. To start the match, Miller offered her hand for a shake, which Grace accepted, but then kicked Miller in the gut. Miller rolled through a sunset flip for the pin in a good back-and-forth match.

– Trick Williams defeated Dante Chen. Williams had Carmelo Hayes at ringside. Williams tries, but he’s still difficult to watch in the ring, whereas Chen is getting better every week. The Cyclone Kick was the winning move for Williams.

