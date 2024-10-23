WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For 10/25 Show

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.

* Mark Coffey defeated Dion Lennox with a discus forearm after Wolfgang and Joe Coffey ran out for a distraction. All three attacked Dion after until Shiloh Hill and Cutler James ran out for the save to run Gallus up the ramp.



* Izzi Dame defeated Tyra Mae Steel via a spinning side slam



* Dante Chen and Drake Morreaux defeated Kale Dixon and Uriah Conners after a high chokeslam from Drake and a double palm strike to the chest from Dante to Uriah.