WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For Nov. 15

The following are spoiler results for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up:

WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS (Air Date: Nov. 15, 2024)

* Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.

* Match 1) Oro Mensah defeated Drake Morreaux via spinning wheel kick in the corner.

* Match 2) Izzi Dame defeated Carlee Bright via Sky High. Izzi went to attack Carlee after but Kendall Grey ran out to make the save for Carlee.

* Match 3) The Family (Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino) defeated Kale Dixon and Uriah Conners via catching Uriah out of a springboard attempt from the corner into the Shatter Machine.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)