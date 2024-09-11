WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For This Week

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: September 13, 2024)

* Kendall Grey defeated Tyra Mae Steel via countering a dragon sleeper from Tyra into a roll up pinfall.* Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo and Channing Lorenzo) defeated Niko Vance with a leaping flatliner.* Brinley Reece defeated Kali Armstrong (Destinee Brown on house shows making her Level Up debut) via TKO.* Mark Coffey defeated Shiloh Hill via discus forearm. Mark appeared to knock out one of Shiloh’s front teeth with the maneuver.