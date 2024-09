Good news for fans with tickets to tonight’s NXT Davenport show.

WWE issued the following statement today confirming that the live event will go on as scheduled this evening, despite Hurricane Helene:

“Tonight’s NXT Live Event in Davenport, FL will take place as scheduled. As a reminder, show will start promptly at 7:30pm Please allow extra time for your travels to the Tom Fellows Community Center.



Safe Travels and enjoy the event!”