WWE NXT Live Event Results (2/21/2025): Ft. Pierce, FL.

Featured below, courtesy of @NO1BIGT_123, @TrevorMurray and WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results of the WWE NXT live event from Ft. Pierce, FL. on February 21, 2025.

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Anthony Luke and Jasper Troy

* Wren Sinclair defeats Thea Hail

* Ridge Holland defeats Bronco Nima

* Adriana Rizzo defeats Nikita Lyons

* Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights

* Lash Legend defeats Tatum Paxley

* Trick Williams defeats Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Karmen Petrovic