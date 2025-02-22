WWE NXT Live Event Results (2/21/2025): Ft. Pierce, FL.

Featured below, courtesy of @NO1BIGT_123, @TrevorMurray and WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results of the WWE NXT live event from Ft. Pierce, FL. on February 21, 2025.
* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Anthony Luke and Jasper Troy
* Wren Sinclair defeats Thea Hail
* Ridge Holland defeats Bronco Nima
* Adriana Rizzo defeats Nikita Lyons
* Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights
* Lash Legend defeats Tatum Paxley
* Trick Williams defeats Charlie Dempsey
* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
* NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Karmen Petrovic
Great Main Event tonight for the women’s North American Title between @Steph_Vaquer and @karmen_wwe ! The in ring skill was superb, unfortunately the crowd just was not in to it, like most the night #WWENXT #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/SRmkRC117S
— BostonArman (@BostonArman) February 22, 2025