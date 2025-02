WWE NXT Live Event Results (2/22/2025): Sebring, FL.

Featured below are complete quick-match results of the NXT Sebring live event on February 22 courtesy of @JeffReidUP and WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* Javier Bernal defeats Riley Osborne

* Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Stevie Turner and Laney Reid (with Mr. Stone)

* Niko Vance defeats Drake Morreaux

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Joe Coffey

* Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence) defeats Brinley Reece

* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

* Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Tyson Dupont defeat Andre Chase / Kale Dixon / Uriah Connors

* Lola Vice defeats Jazmyn Nyx (with Fatal Influence)

* Lumberjack Match: Ethan Page defeats Je’Von Evans