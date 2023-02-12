WWE NXT Live Event Results From Citrus Springs, FL 2/11/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida:

* Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Obi Fema defeated Myles Borne, Tavion Heights & Damon Kemp

* There was a match with two enhancement talents that was interrupted by Grayson Waller only to be interrupted by Tyler Bate.

* Trick Williams (with Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov

* Tiffany Stratton defeated Thea Hail. After the match, Ava Raine and Schism attacked Hail. Wes Lee, Axiom, and Frazer made the save.

* Brooks Jensen & NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

* NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca & Wendy Choo defeated Lash Legend, Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

* Apollo Crews defeated Dabba Kato

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeated Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid)