WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City, FL 3/10/2023

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida:

* Thea Hail defeated Lash Legend. After the match, Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights came out to insult Chase U, saying they’re not impressed. This set up the next match

* Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights

* Charlie Dempsey defeated Oba Femi

* Valentina Feroz defeated Elektra Lopez. After the match, Lopez laid Feroz out with brass knuckles

* Nathan Frazer comes out for an interview and talks about being glad to be in NXT, where you don’t have to be a big guy to be a star. Frazer is interrupted by Xyon Quinn, Bryson Montana and Bronco Nima, who disagree with that last line. NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus make the save to set up the next match

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and Nathan Frazer defeated Xyon Quinn, Bryson Montana and Bronco Nima

* JD McDonagh defeated Dante Chen

* Apollo Crews and Tank Ledger vs. Javier Bernal and a newcomer ended when Dabba-Kato took out Ledger. Crews then defeated Bernal and the newcomer in a Handicap Match

* Tiffany Stratton defeated Lola Vice

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James retained in a Fatal 4 Way over Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter