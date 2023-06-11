WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City, FL 6/9/2023

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida:

* Edris Enofe defeated Javier Bernal

* Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeated Fallon Henley and Brooklyn Barlow

* Dijak defeated Malik Blade

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris, Hayden Pittman)

* The Creed Brothers came out but Luca Crusifino and his new associate Hunter Smallback interrupted. The two sides faced off with “your momma” jokes until The Creeds took them out

* Thea Hail defeated Elektra Lopez

* Noam Dar and Oro Mensah defeated Nathan Frazer and Dante Chen. Dar pinned Chen with his feet on the ropes

* Duke Hudson defeated Kale Dixon

* Blair Davenport, Kiana James and Tatum Paxley defeated Dani Palmer, Roxanne Perez and Gigi Dolin

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton retained over Lyra Valkyria in the main event. Stratton tried to leave at one point but Valkyria brought her back. Stratton insulted the crowd after the match but #1 contender Thea Hail showed up with Duke Hudson and Hail chased Stratton on