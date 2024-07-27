WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, FL 7/26/2024

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Dante Chen def. Uriah Connors in a Singles Match.

– OTM’s Jaida Parker def. The D’Angelo Family’s Adrianna Rizzo in a Singles Match.

– Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne) in a Tag Team Match.

– Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx def. Lola Vice, Brinley Reece and Kendall Gray in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Wendy Choo def. Wren Sinclair in a Singles Match.

– Nathan Frazer and Axiom def. Chase U (Ridge Holland and Duke Hudson) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Waller and Tank Ledger) def. two enhancement talents in a Tag Team Match.

– Shiloh Hill def. Gallus’ Joe Coffey via DQ in a Singles Match.

– Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) def. Shiloh Hill, Joe Hendry and “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Kelani Jordan def. Tatum Paxley to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– The D’Angelo Family’s “The Don Of NXT” WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo def. Brooks Jensen in a Singles Match.