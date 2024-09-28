WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, FL 9/27/2024

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Gallus (Joe Coffey and Wolfgang) def. The D’Angelo Family (“The Consigliere” Luca Crusifino and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Tag Team Match.

– Dani Palmer def. Tyra Mae Steele in a Singles Match.

– Josh Briggs def. Gallus’ Mark Coffey in a Singles Match.

– Dante Chen and Nikkita Lyons def. Jasper Troy and Izzi Dame in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

– No Quarter Catch Crew’s Charlie Dempsey (c) def. Dion Lennox to retain his WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. Uriah Connors in a Singles Match.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. Niko Vance and Vincent Winey in a Tag Team Match.

– Giulia def. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair in a Singles Match.

– OTM’s Jaida Parker and Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) def. Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) (c) def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights and Myles Borne) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.