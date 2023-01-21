WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, FL 1/20/2023

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L. Finn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida:

* Axiom defeated Oro Mensah. Following the match, newcomer Karl Fredericks from NJPW confronted Axiom and attacked him

* Tiffany Stratton defeated Wendy Choo

* Rip Fowler and Jagger Rid defeated Xyon Quinn and Commander Azeez

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter defeated Lola Vice, a former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda. Elektra Lopez accompanied her to the ring. Lopez attempted to give Vice brass knuckles at one point, but she did not use them

* The Creed Brothers defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Antonio De Luca

* Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca

* An arm wrestling match between Javier Bernal and Oba Femi ends when Von Wagner rushes the ring and attacks both men. Bron Breakker, the NXT Champion, made the save to set up the next match.

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Oba Femi defeated Von Wagner and Javier Bernal

* Fallon Henley and Kiana James defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Henley was supposed to team up with Thea Hail, but Hail was taken out before the match by Isla Dawn. James appeared and took Hail’s place

* Dijak defeated Hank Ledger. After the match, Dijak continued to attack until NXT North American Champion Wes Lee made the save

* In the main event, Roxanne Perez retained her NXT Women’s Championship over Cora Jade