WWE NXT Live Event Results from Jacksonville, FL 6/24/2022

The following are results from Friday’s WWE NXT live event show at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida:

– Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

– Wes Lee defeated Trick Williams

– Solo Sikoa and Sol Ruca defeated Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton

– Lash Legend cut a braggadocios promo until Alba Fyre chased her off

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers retained over Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. Ivy Nile was with The Creeds

– Giovanni Vinci defeated Xyon Quinn

– Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) defeated Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained over Cameron Grimes