WWE NXT Live Event Results from Jacksonville, FL 6/24/2022

The following are results from Friday’s WWE NXT live event show at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida:
– Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter
– Wes Lee defeated Trick Williams
– Solo Sikoa and Sol Ruca defeated Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton
– Lash Legend cut a braggadocios promo until Alba Fyre chased her off
– NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers retained over Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. Ivy Nile was with The Creeds
– Giovanni Vinci defeated Xyon Quinn
– Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) defeated Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell
– NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained over Cameron Grimes