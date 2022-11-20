WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 11/19/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
* Briggs and Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey and Myles Bourne.
After the match, Kiana James challenges Fallon Henley, then walks out.
* Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp
* Apollo Crews defeated Bryson Montana
* Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne defeated Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer
* Survivor Series Match: Brutus, Julius Creed, Malik Blade, Edris Enofe vs. Grayson Waller, Veer Mahan, Sanga, Developmental Talent
Sole Survivor: Malik Blade.
* Intermission
* Odyssey Jones defeated Channing Lorenzo
* Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile.
After the match, Nikkita Lyons confronts Stark.
* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Pretty Deadly (c) (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) defeated Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams