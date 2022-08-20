WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 8/19/22

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT Live event from Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, FL.
Grayson Waller defeated Quincy Elliott
Nathan Frazer defeated Von Wagner
Indi Hartwell defeated Blair Davenport
The Dyad (w/Joe Gacy) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (w/Tony D’Angelo, Electra Lopez and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo)
NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley defeated Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend
NXT Tag Team Titles Match
The Creed Brothers (c) (w/ Damon Kemp) retain over Gallus via DQ
Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton
NXT Title Match
Bron Breakker (c) retains over Xyon Quinn