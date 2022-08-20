WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 8/19/22

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT Live event from Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, FL.

Grayson Waller defeated Quincy Elliott

Nathan Frazer defeated Von Wagner

Indi Hartwell defeated Blair Davenport

The Dyad (w/Joe Gacy) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (w/Tony D’Angelo, Electra Lopez and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo)

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley defeated Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers (c) (w/ Damon Kemp) retain over Gallus via DQ

Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker (c) retains over Xyon Quinn