WWE NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL 1/19/2025

Featured below, courtesy of LockResults.com, are complete results of the WWE NXT live event from Melbourne, FL. on January 18, 2025.

* The Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino) (w/ Adriana Rizzo) def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon

* Cutler James def. Harlem Lewis

* NXT GM Ava announced a 15-women battle royal for later in the night. The winner receives a future title match vs champion Giulia

* Lainey Reid def. Kendall Grey

* Josh Black & Dion Lennox def. Drake Morreaux & Drake Starks

* Joe Coffey def. Brooks Jensen

* OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura ends in a double DQ

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Kelani Jordan & Stephanie Vaquer

* 15 Woman Battle Royal: Wren Sinclair wins.

* Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) def. Wes Lee & Tyson DuPont

* NXT Women’s Title Match: Giulia (c) def. Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair