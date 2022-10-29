WWE NXT Live Event Results from Melbourne, FL 10/28/2022

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida.

* Thea Hail won a Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal to earn a title shot in the main event

* Odyssey Jones defeated Javier Bernal

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retained over Hank Walker and another wrestler

* JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase

* Carmelo Hayes defeated Oro Mensah

* Grayson Waller cut a promo on R-Truth to hype Tuesday’s TV match

* Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated Veer Mahaan and Sanga by DQ when Veer and Sanga would not stop beating on their opponents

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained over Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Javier Bernal came out before the main event and tried to make himself the referee but NXT Champion Bron Breakker came out and left him laying

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Thea Hail