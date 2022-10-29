WWE NXT Live Event Results from Melbourne, FL 10/28/2022

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida.
* Thea Hail won a Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal to earn a title shot in the main event
* Odyssey Jones defeated Javier Bernal
* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retained over Hank Walker and another wrestler
* JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase
* Carmelo Hayes defeated Oro Mensah
* Grayson Waller cut a promo on R-Truth to hype Tuesday’s TV match
* Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated Veer Mahaan and Sanga by DQ when Veer and Sanga would not stop beating on their opponents
* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained over Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
* Javier Bernal came out before the main event and tried to make himself the referee but NXT Champion Bron Breakker came out and left him laying
* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Thea Hail