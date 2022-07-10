WWE NXT Live Event Results from Orlando, FL 7/9/2022

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida.
– Battle Royal was won by Tony D’Angelo to earn the right to face Bron Breakker in the main event for a title opportunity
– Nikkita Lyons defeated Elektra Lopez
– Trick Williams (w/ NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes) defeated Myles Borne
– Chase University (Andrew Chase, Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller, Duke Hudson and Tiffany Stratton
NXT Women’s Title Match
– Mandy Rose (c) (w/ Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) retains over Ivy Nile
Jayne and Dolin distracted the referee and Tatum Paxley tried to make the save for Nile
– Giovanni Vinci defeated Hank Walker
– Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) in-ring promo
– Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend due to an Alba Fyre distraction
NXT Tag Team Titles Match
– The Creed Brothers (c) retain over Joe Gacy and his Dyad
NXT Title Match
– Bron Breakker (c) retains over Tony D’Angelo (w/ Stacks, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro)