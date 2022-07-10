WWE NXT Live Event Results from Orlando, FL 7/9/2022

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida.

– Battle Royal was won by Tony D’Angelo to earn the right to face Bron Breakker in the main event for a title opportunity

– Nikkita Lyons defeated Elektra Lopez

– Trick Williams (w/ NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes) defeated Myles Borne

– Chase University (Andrew Chase, Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller, Duke Hudson and Tiffany Stratton

NXT Women’s Title Match

– Mandy Rose (c) (w/ Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) retains over Ivy Nile

Jayne and Dolin distracted the referee and Tatum Paxley tried to make the save for Nile

– Giovanni Vinci defeated Hank Walker

– Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) in-ring promo

– Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend due to an Alba Fyre distraction

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

– The Creed Brothers (c) retain over Joe Gacy and his Dyad

NXT Title Match

– Bron Breakker (c) retains over Tony D’Angelo (w/ Stacks, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro)