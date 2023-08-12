WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, FL 8/11/2023

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Civic Center in Sanford, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Edris Enofe def. Luca Crusifino in a Singles Match.

– Dani Palmer def. Izzy Dame in a Singles Match.

– Bronco Nima and Lucien Price def. Boa and Dante Chen in a Tag Team Match.

– Trick Williams def. Dijak via DQ in a Singles Match. After the match, Dijak continues to attack Trick Williams until Eddy Thorpe makes the save.

– Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez def. Karmen Petrovic and Valentina Feroz in a Tag Team Match.

– Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang) def. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger and Eddy Thorpe in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Thea Hail def. Jacy Jayne via submission in a Singles Match.

– Tyler Bate and Tavion Heights def. Damon Kemp and Myles Borne in a Tag Team Match.

– Gigi Dolin def. Kiana James in a Singles Match.

– Carmelo Hayes (c) def. Andre Chase to retain his WWE NXT Championship.