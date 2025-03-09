WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL 3/8/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Javier Bernal def. Meta-Four’s Oro Mensah in a Singles Match.

– OTM’s Jaida Parker def. Layla Diggs in a Singles Match.

– Gallus’ Joe Coffey def. OTM’s Bronco Nima in a Singles Match. After the match, The Mystery Faction appears and leaves immediately after a stare-down with Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang).

– Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) def. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon in a Tag Team Match.

– Trick Williams def. Brooks Jensen in a Singles Match. After the match, Williams calls Eddy Thorpe out. Thorpe then makes his way down to the ring and the two brawl as security attempts to separate them.

– Niko Vance def. The D’Angelo Family’s Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Singles Match.

– Yoshiki Inamura def. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match.

– Stevie Turner and Robert Stone hosts a Summit with WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer and WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia. Vaquer and Giulia goes face-to-face in a promo for WWE NXT Roadblock, but are interrupted by Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace, who claim they are owed an opportunity.

– ZARIA and Sol Ruca def. Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin in a Tag Team Match.

– “All Ego” Ethan Page def. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a Last Man Standing Match due to interference from the Mystery Faction.