WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa FL 6/10/22, First House Show Since Epidemic

WWE held an NXT live show in Tampa, FL on Friday night. It was the brand’s first house show since the Covid-19 epidemic broke out in March 2020. Here are full results:

Shawn Michaels opens the show and welcomes the fans back to NXT live events

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) defeated Nathan Frazer

Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend due to an Alba Fyre distraction

Giovanni Vinci defeated an NXT new comer (no name available yet)

Legado Del Fantasma (w/ Tony D’Angelo & Elektra Lopez) defeated Stacks & Two Dimes

Tiffany Stratton in-ring promo, makes fun of Tampa, Wendy Choo chases her out of the ring

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defeated Pretty Deadly

Solo Sikoa defeated Xyon Quinn

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin (w/ NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) defeated Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller