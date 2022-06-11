WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa FL 6/10/22, First House Show Since Epidemic

WWE held an NXT live show in Tampa, FL on Friday night. It was the brand’s first house show since the Covid-19 epidemic broke out in March 2020. Here are full results:
Shawn Michaels opens the show and welcomes the fans back to NXT live events
NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) defeated Nathan Frazer
Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend due to an Alba Fyre distraction
Giovanni Vinci defeated an NXT new comer (no name available yet)
Legado Del Fantasma (w/ Tony D’Angelo & Elektra Lopez) defeated Stacks & Two Dimes
Tiffany Stratton in-ring promo, makes fun of Tampa, Wendy Choo chases her out of the ring
NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defeated Pretty Deadly
Solo Sikoa defeated Xyon Quinn
NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin (w/ NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) defeated Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller
