WWE NXT Live Event Results from Venice, FL 6/25/2022

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida.
Tag Team Match
Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) defeated Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
Singles Match
Von Wagner (w/Mr. Stone) defeated Enhancement Talent
#1 Contender Fatal Four Way Match For WWE NXT Women’s Championship
Ivy Nile defeated Tatum Paxley, Elektra Lopez and Kiana James
WWE NXT North American Championship Match
Carmelo Hayes (w/Trick Williams) (c) defeated Andre Chase
Singles Match
Grayson Waller defeated Ikemen Jiro
Singles Match
Sanga defeated Duke Hudson
In Ring Segment
Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) made their way to the ring. Ivy Nile, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez then chased them to the back.
Singles Match
Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend
6 Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Bron Breakker & Solo Sikoa defeated Joe Gacy & The DYAD