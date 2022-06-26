WWE NXT Live Event Results from Venice, FL 6/25/2022

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida.

Tag Team Match

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) defeated Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Singles Match

Von Wagner (w/Mr. Stone) defeated Enhancement Talent

#1 Contender Fatal Four Way Match For WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Ivy Nile defeated Tatum Paxley, Elektra Lopez and Kiana James

WWE NXT North American Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes (w/Trick Williams) (c) defeated Andre Chase

Singles Match

Grayson Waller defeated Ikemen Jiro

Singles Match

Sanga defeated Duke Hudson

In Ring Segment

Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) made their way to the ring. Ivy Nile, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez then chased them to the back.

Singles Match

Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend

6 Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Bron Breakker & Solo Sikoa defeated Joe Gacy & The DYAD