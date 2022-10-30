WWE NXT Live Event Results From Winter Haven, FL 10/29/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Winter Haven Armory, Winter Haven, Florida.

* Men’s Halloween Battle Royal (Winner faces Bron Breakker for the NXT Title in the main event): Josh Briggs wins

* Axiom defeated Javier Bernal

* Roxanne Perez & Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend and a local talent

* Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Grayson Waller, Bronco Nima & Lucien Prince

* Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn

* Schism (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) (w/ Joe Gacy & Ava Raine) defeated Andre Chase & Duke Hudson (w/ Thea Hail)

* NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker (c) retains over Josh Briggs