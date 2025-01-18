WWE NXT Live Results From Citrus Springs, FL. (1/17/2025)

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson and WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results of the WWE NXT live event from Citrus Springs, FL. on January 17, 2025.

* Shotzi defeats Nikkita Lyons

* Cutler James defeats Anthony Luke

* Wendy Choo defeats Zena Sterling

* Lince Dorado defeats Josh Black in his return appearance

* Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair) defeats Yoshiki Inamura (with Josh Briggs)

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Tavion Heights

* Sol Ruca defeats Derrian Gobourne

* Men’s Rumble Match: The Winner will receive a title opportunity against NXT Champion Oba Femi: The Winner is Ridge Holland

* Gigi Dolin (with Shotzi) defeats Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx)

* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen