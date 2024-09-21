WWE NXT Live Results – September 20, 2024

The following are complete results of the WWE NXT live event held on September 20, 2024 at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida.

The show featured the WWE NXT live event debut of Giulia, who picked up a win in the co-main event.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (9/20/2024): SEBRING, FL.



* Je’Von Evans def. Anthony Luke



* Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont



* Tatum Paxley def. Wendy Choo by DQ



* Tavion Heights def. Eddy Thorpe



* Dani Palmer, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon, Lainey Reid & Uriah Connors



* Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) def. Darrian Gobourne & Tyra Mae Steele



* Lexis King def. Drake Morreaux



* Giulia, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice def. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Roxanne Perez



* WWE NXT Title Match: Ethan Page (c) def. Riley Osborne

#NXTSebring @MensahTamStock and @lashlegendwwe show their strength in this tag match. Meta Four takes home the W. @NoamDar is sure to be proud! pic.twitter.com/8PAKpybgoK — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024

