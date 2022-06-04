WWE NXT LVL Up Results – June 3, 2022

Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: Fallon Henley versus Brooklyn Barlow

They lock up and Barlow with a side head lock and take down. Henley with a head scissors. Henley with an arm drag into an arm bar. Henley with a wrist lock. Barlow with a reversal but Henley with a take down. Barlow with a wrist lock take down. Henley goes for the leg but Barlow with a rollup. They exchange near falls. They have a test of strength and Barlow with the advantage but Henley bridges and then powers up to an even position. Henley with a drop kick. They lock up and they go into the corner. Barlow pushes Henley but Henley pushes back. Henley with a wrist lock. Barlow with a take down and leg drop to the arm. Barlow with a wrist lock. Barlow works on the arm.

Barlow with a hammer lock and a partial abdominal stretch. Henley powers out of the hold and gives Barlow a hip toss. Henley with a clothesline and a take down by the hair. Henley with a Shining Wizard for the three count.

Winner; Fallon Henley

Match Number Two: Tatum Paxley versus Sloane Jacobs

They lock up and Tatum with a clean break. Jacobs with a front face lock while Tatum goes for the leg. Jacobs with a sunset flip for a near fall. They lock up and Jacobs with a waist lock and Paxley with a rollup for a near fall. Jacobs with a back slide for a near fall. Tatum with a double underhook and then she gets Jacobs up and does a squat before slamming Jacobs. Paxley gets a near fall. Paxley works on the arms and stretches Jacobs. Paxley keeps Jacobs on the mat and she continues to work on the arms and back.

Jacobs with a snap mare into a side head lock. Jacobs with a shoulder tackle and a boot to Paxley for a near fall. Jacobs with a reverse chin lock. Paxley gets Jacobs on her shoulders and then she sends Jacobs into the turnbuckles. Paxley with shoulder tackles and a neck breaker. Paxley with a drop kick and a gutwrench suplex for a near fall. Jacobs pushes Paxley away but Paxley blocks a kick and gets Jacobs on her shoulders and turns Jacobs around for a power bomb and the three count.

Winner: Tatum Paxley

Match Number Three; Edris Enofe and Malik Blade versus Javier Bernal and Dante Chen

Blade and Chen start things off and Blade with a wrist lock. Chen with a reversal. Blade with a wrist lock into an arm bar. Chen with an Irish whip and Blade with an arm drag off the turnbuckles followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Enofe tags in and he Irish whips Chen and Blade trips Chen. Enofe with a round kick for a near fall. Enofe with a side head lock and take down. Bernal tags in and he gives Enofe a hip toss for a near fall. Bernal with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Chen tags in and hits a splash into the corner. Enofe leaps off Bernal’s back for a drop kick to Chen. Blade tags in and gives Bernal a drop toe hold. Enofe with a drop kick to Bernal. Blade misses a clothesline and Bernal with a lungblower in the ropes.

Chen tags in and Chen with a snap mare. Chen with a reverse chin lock. Blade with a rollup for a near fall and then Chen keeps Blade from making the tag. Chen with an elbow and Bernal tags in and applies a reverse chin lock. Bernal with a knee to the midsection followed by a reverse atomic drop and an atomic drop for a near fall. Bernal with a side head lock. Blade with forearms to the ribs but Bernal holds on to the side head lock. Bernal goes for a slam but Blade escapes. Blade with a boot to Bernal. Chen tags in and Blade lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Enofe tags in and drop kicks Chen. Enofe knocks Bernal off the apron. Enofe puts Chen in the ropes and hits a running back elbow followed by a boot ot the head. Enofe goes to the apron and kicks Bernal. Enofe goes up top and hits an elbow drop for a near fall.

Enofe gets Chen on his shoulders but Chen escapes and connects with a boot. Bernal tags in and Chen is sent to the floor. Enofe with a bulldog and Blade tags in. They hit a gutbuster for the three count.

Winners: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

After the match, they shake hands.

We go to credits.

