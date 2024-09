WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT.

Following the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event on September 1 in Denver, CO., the following matches are scheduled for the September 3 episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, FL.

* Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

* Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The Rascalz vs. Gallus (NXT Tag Title Eliminator)

