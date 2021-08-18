WWE NXT Matches Announced For Next Tuesday

The following matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network-

-Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher

-Odyssey Jones vs. Carmelo Hayes (NXT Breakout Tournament Finals)

-Six Man Match: Hit Row (Top Dolla/Ashante Adonis/Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde/Raul Mendoza/Santos Escobar)

NXT on next Tuesday night will also feature fallout from TakeOver 36.

As reported before, next Tuesday’s NXT will be taped on Monday, which is the day after the TakeOver 36 event on Sunday.

