WWE NXT Matches Announced For Next Tuesday

A loaded line-up has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode, which will be the go-home for Vengeance Day.

LA Knight will face Sanga, the new bodyguard to Grayson Waller. Waller recruited Sanga a few weeks back to help with Knight, and last night’s show saw Waller and Sanga attack Knight during his loss to Joe Gacy. Knight was then attacked again after the match.

Dakota Kai vs. Sarray has also been announced for next week. Sarray returned with her new gimmick this week, which sees her transform into The Warrior of The Sun when she receives power from the necklace her grandmother left her. She defeated enhancement talent Kayla Inlay on this week’s show, but was later taunted by Kai.

The NXT women’s division will also be represented by Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton next week. Choo debuted her unique but sleepy style of offense in singles competition this week, defeating Amari Miller. Stratton had promised Miller a big shopping spree if she could defeat Choo, saying only athletes belong in NXT, not people like Choo.

WWE has also confirmed that the semi-finals of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place next week, with the finals being held at Vengeance Day. We noted before that Mandy Rose will defend her NXT Women’s Title against Kay Lee Ray next week as well.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT. Below is the current line-up, along with related clips:

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Sarray vs. Dakota Kai

* LA Knight vs. Sanga

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Kay Lee Ray

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: MSK vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans