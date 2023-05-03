WWE NXT Matches Announced For Next Tuesday Night (5/9/2023)

You can officially pencil in some confirmed matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s show, multiple matches were officially announced for the show scheduled for next Tuesday night, May 9, 2023 at the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Scheduled for next week’s WWE NXT show, which airs at 8/7c on the USA Network, is Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams.

Also announced is an NXT Tag-Team Championship showdown, with Gallus defending against The Dyad.

