WWE NXT Matches, Segments Announced For Next Week’s Show (2/14/2023)

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s NXT on USA show.

During this week’s post-Vengeance Day episode of the show, it was announced that Wes Lee will host an open challenge putting his NXT North American Championship on-the-line.

It was also announced that NXT World Champion Bron Breakker will return.

Additionally, Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter will take place, as will Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate.

