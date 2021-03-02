WWE NXT Moving To Tuesday Nights In The Near Future?

According to the Mat Men podcast, a source has indicated that WWE NXT programming will be moving to Tuesday nights starting on Tuesday, April 13th.

As previously noted, NBC plans to shut down the NBC Sports Network by the end of the year. This would likely lead to sports programming such as the NHL and NASCAR being moved to the USA Network.

In January, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com brought up how WWE NXT’s contract with the USA Network reportedly expires in October. The belief at the time was that if USA renewed the show, it would move to either Thursday or Tuesday.

The source is very reliable. not a pro wrestling guy. I tend to listen to the non wrestling guys more :) — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) March 2, 2021