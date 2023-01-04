WWE NXT Mystery Watcher Storyline Begins

On the first WWE NXT episode of 2023, a new mystery watcher storyline began.

This week’s NXT featured a segment in which an anonymous person filmed NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter while they were in the trainer’s room talking with a medic.

“Everyone has their secrets in NXT, what’s yours?” a female voice said as the video played.

NXT officials informed Vic Joseph that the video was sent anonymously to the official NXT Twitter account. The @NXT Anonymous account has a black header image and a black profile image. They have only sent one tweet, which is the Chance and Carter video, and they follow only one account, which is the official NXT Twitter account.

On Tuesday’s NXT, a brief segment included screenshots of what Chance and Carter wrote in response to the video.

Chance wrote, “Why would you film a private conversation with medical? Wtf?!!”

“WTF??? #creeper,” wrote Carter.

Chance and Carter most recently wrestled on the December 20 NXT episode, where they won a Triple Threat against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, as well as Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

There is no word on where WWE will take the new mystery watcher storyline, or whether it will be limited to a new program for Chance and Carter, or if it will expand to include spying on other NXT Superstars.

The full videos and related tweets are available below: