WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Preview For Tonight (1/4)

NXT New Year’s Evil will air tonight on the USA Network at 8 PM EST. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on the lineup and full coverage later on.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight’s show which will air from the WWE PC in Orlando-

–NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs. Bron Breakker

–NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Mandy Rose (C) vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade

–Championship Unification Match: North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong

-Riddle, Wes Lee & Nash Carter vs. WALTER & NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

-AJ Styles will confront Grayson Waller