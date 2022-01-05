WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Results – January 4, 2022

– The WWE NXT New Year’s Evil specials opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype tonight’s card. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the first NXT 2.0 episode of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Fans chant “NXT!” as we see NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong backstage with their partners.

Title vs. Title Unification Match: NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong

We go right to the ring and out first comes NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams. The winner of this match will become the new NXT North American Champion. This is a change as they previously said the winner would be the inaugural NXT North American Cruiserweight Champion. Out next comes The Diamond Mine – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers. The champs meet in the middle of the ring and we get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

The bell rings and they lock up, taking it to the ropes. Hayes backs off as the referee warns him. They go at it again and fans do dueling chants. Strong taunts Trick briefly and locks up with Hayes again. They go back to the mat and trade offense, then get back to their feet, and back to the mat for pin attempts. We have a bit of a stalemate as Hayes shows off some. Strong fights out of the corner but Hayes grounds him in a headlock.

Strong fights out and levels Hayes with a big chop for a pop. Strong with more big chops against the ropes. Hayes goes to the floor to regroup and Strong follows, scaring Trick a bit with a chop tease. Hayes turns it around and brings it back in but Strong is waiting with rights and lefts. Fans do dueling chants again as they go at it. Strong misses in the corner and Hayes kicks him in the back of the head, then nails a springboard leg drop while Strong is draped over the ropes.

More back and forth in the middle of the ring again. Strong gets sent to the apron, then Hayes launches himself out for a big DDT on the edge of the apron. Fans chant “holy shit!” as Hayes brings Strong back in the ring. Hayes goes to the top but has to roll through as Strong moves. Strong levels Hayes and turns him inside out with a big clothesline. Hayes kicks out just in time and we go to a commercial break.

Back from the break and fans are doing dueling chants as Hayes has Strong grounded in the middle of the ring. We see how Strong leveled Hayes with a big running kick during the break, and how Hayes nails a springboard crossbody. Hayes and Strong duke it out now. Strong with a running clothesline, then a backbreaker. Strong with another backbreaker. Strong scoops Hayes and drops him with a third backbreaker. Strong plays to the crowd for a pop now and they chant his name.

Hayes counters a move and takes Strong down for a 2 count, then goes right into a Crossface submission. Hachiman cheers Strong on from ringside as Trick yells at Hayes. Strong powers out and goes to slingshot Hayes into the corner by his legs but it’s blocked. Hayes with a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring now. Strong counters some and applies the Strong Hold in the middle of the ring. Hayes manages to turn the hold over and kick Strong away. Strong dodges a clothesline and spikes Hayes into a backbreaker. Hayes kicks out just in time.

They trade strikes from their knees now, up to their feet in the middle of the ring. Strong with the series of running forearms, then a high Angle Slam for another close 2 count. They lock back up and go to the corner as a “this is awesome!” chant starts back up. Hayes counters with a modified Cutter for a close 2 count. Hayes can’t believe it, showing frustration. Strong with a roll-up for 2. Strong with a stiff forearm. Hayes blocks a suplex, slams Strong and then nails a superkick.

Strong gets up dazed but he manages to nail a big kick to Hayes while he’s up top. Fans chant for Roddy now. They go on and Strong manages to hit a big X-Plex but Hayes still kicks out in time. Trick and Bivens can’t believe it. Hayes goes to the top for a flying leg drop and he nails it for the pin to win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Trick joins Hayes in the ring as the music hits and the celebration begins. Hayes takes both title belts and raises them in the corner. We go to replays. Hayes sits up on Trick’s shoulders now as the celebration continues.

– We see Bron Breakker arriving earlier today. AJ Styles greets NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the locker room and they have a few friendly words. AJ says he’s going to take care of something for Ciampa – Grayson Waller. AJ walks off as Ciampa clutches his title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s announced that the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin in two weeks while the Women’s Dusty Classic will begin in February.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Superstar AJ Styles to a big pop.

Fans chant AJ’s name for a few minutes and he thanks them. AJ says he’s been wrestling a long time and that never gets old. He thanks the fans again and gives them props for being amazing throughout his career. AJ says he’d be lying if he said he didn’t have some regrets. He mentions how he didn’t go through NXT when he came to WWE, he debuted at the Royal Rumble and was on RAW and SmackDown, within months he was at WrestleMania, but there’s something special about NXT.

Fans chant “NXT!” and AJ says that’s it, the passion – the passion the Superstars and the fans have. He doesn’t care if it’s 1.0 or 2.0, it’s passion that makes NXT go around. Fans chant for NXT again. AJ says he will be damned if he lets someone take the passion from the fans. If we haven’t figured it out, he’s talking about Grayson Waller. Fans boo the name. AJ goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Waller to louder boos.

Waller says he will give credit where it’s due, AJ is really laying it on thick tonight, he’s got everyone emotional and one guy here crying. Fans chant “asshole!” at Waller. Waller taunts AJ over his RAW loss to Omos. Fans chant “you can’t wrestle!” now as Waller goes on about how he’s not buying what AJ is saying. Waller says AJ lost on RAW because Waller is living rent-free in his head. Waller is on the apron now. AJ says Waller is right – AJ is hurt and beat up, not at 100%, so why doesn’t Waller take advantage of the situation? AJ says he’s never had a one-on-one match in NXT, and he’s got his gear on tonight, so all they need is a referee. Fans pop. Waller says we’re not on Phenomenal Time, we’re on Grayson Waller time.

AJ tells Waller to grow a sack and come in the ring and do something. Waller takes shirt off, enters the ring and circles AJ but changes his mind, saying this is a money fight and they need the spotlight. Waller proposes a match next week so he can get the biggest win of his career. AJ says it will be the biggest embarrassment of Waller’s career. Waller swings but AJ side-steps and rocks him, then sends him to the floor. They bring it back in but Waller gets the upperhand as fans boo. AJ turns it around, rocks Waller form the apron and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Waller scrambles to safety at ringside. Fans boo Waller as AJ stands tall, yelling at Waller while his music hits. Vic says AJ vs. Waller will main event next week.

– We get a video package from Pete Dunne, who has harsh words for Tony D’Angelo. Dunne says D’Angelo has poked the bear with that crowbar, and this is not the end, it’s just the beginning. Dunne goes on and says it’s too late to re-consider because what’s next is Dunne ripping D’Angelo’s arm out of the socket and stomping his stupid mouth shut. Dunne says if D’Angelo is as bad as he says he is, come fight him next week and finish the job he started. Dunne tells D’Angelo to bring the crowbar because he’s going to need it.

Imperium vs. MSK and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle

We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – the returning WALTER and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Fans chant for WALTER as Imperium poses in the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro are backstage talking to Amari Miller about how much fun they had at the recent concert with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. They also comment on being focused on winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles this year. Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell walk up and comment on how New Year’s Resolutions always fall short. Indi says they’re looking at the next NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. The babyfaces comment on how they are three women who want to kick Indi and Persia in their faces. Persia is down but Indi wonders why she’s always up for handicap matches. Tiffany Stratton is sitting nearby and they wonder if she’s interested in teaming up, but she’s not and she apparently tells her daddy on the phone that the other girls are gross by her standards. Wendy Choo is spotted in the background. Carter, Catanzaro and Miller say she can be their partner. Hartwell and Pirotta ask Choo who she is, and Choo asks why they’re looking at her like she’s a ham sandwich. We go back to the ring and Imperium waits as DJ Tommy Carlucci does MSK’s entrance. Out comes Wes Lee and Nash Carter. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle is out next to a “Bro!” chant.

Barthel starts off with Carter as the bell hits. Barthel grounds Carter and work son the arm. They trade holds and Carter turns it around. Aichner tags in for a quick double team with Aichner taking Carter back down by his arm. Aichner drops Carter in the corner. Aichner gets dropped on his head after some back & forth. Lee tags in and goes to work on Aichner. Lee with a moonsault from the corner but Aichner catches him. Lee slides out and kicks Aichner in the gut.

Aichner comes back and levels Lee with a big clothesline. More back and forth with Aichner in control. Fans want Riddle to come in. Riddle tags in to a big pop. WALTER then tags in and he faces off with Riddle now. WALTER and Riddle go at it as fans cheer them on. Riddle unloads but WALTER levels him with a big chop. Fans chant for WALTER now. WALTER stomps on Riddle and tags Aichner back in. Aichner slams Riddle and drops an elbow for a quick pin attempt. Aichner grounds Riddle with a headlock now. Riddle fights free, lands on his feet off a counter and in comes MSK for the double team on Aichner in the middle of the ring. Barthel runs in but MSK also takes him out.

WALTER runs in, levels Lee, knocks Riddle off the apron and then takes a shot from Carter but it does nothing, so he levels Carter with ease. Lee kicks at WALTER but it does nothing. WALTER places Lee over the top turnbuckle and nails a big chop. Imperium teams up to easily clear the ring. They then pose together as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Carter finally drops Barthel. He tries to tag out but WALTER tags in and stops him. WALTER goes to work on Carter now. Carter ducks a clothesline and jumps to tag but Barthel and Aichner pull Riddle and Lee off the apron. WALTER folds Carter up in the corner for a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Carter counters WALTER and tags in Riddle for a pop.

Riddle comes in and unloads on WALTER with kicks and more offense. Riddle kips up, knocks Aichner and Barthel off the apron, and continues unloading on WALTER. Riddle with a big overhead throw on WALTER. Riddle with some of his signature offense to Riddle. Riddle kicks Aichner and Barthel on the apron, and goes for Randy Orton’s double draping DDT, but WALTER makes the save from behind. Riddle gets rocked but MSK runs in and superkicks Imperium off the apron to the floor. MSK runs the ring and nails suicide dives to the floor while Riddle nails a Floating Bro from the apron to the floor. MSK and Riddle take Imperium down at ringside as fans chant “holy shit!” again. Riddle brings WALTER back in and nails a German suplex for a close 2 count.

Riddle can’t believe WALTER kicked out. Riddle drops down to the mat like Orton as fans cheer him on. Imperium tosses MSK over the announce table, which briefly distracts Riddle, allowing WALTER to rock him and then nail a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Riddle kicks out at 2 and WALTER can’t believe it. WALTER is angry now, issuing orders to the tag champs. Barthel and Aichner tag in to double team Riddle now. They hit an assisted Brainbuster and Aichner covers for 2 but Riddle kicks out just in time with a save from Carter.

Barthel runs in and tosses Carter to the floor. WALTER barks orders again, telling Barthel and Aichner to hit the European Bomb on Riddle but Riddle fights them off. WALTER runs in but Riddle hits him with another big suplex. MSK tags in and they hit a big double team on Aichner from out of the corner. Riddle follows up with a Floating Bro on Aichner. Barthel charges but Riddle drops him with the RKO for the pin to win.

Winners: MSK and Riddle

– After the match, Riddle’s music starts up as he celebrates with MSK. Fans cheer them on as we go to replays. Riddle and MSK continue their celebration.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Joe Gacy and Harland. She asks about what happened last week with Andre Chase and his student, and if Harland cares to explain himself. Gacy interrupts and says Harland is working through some things, coming to grips with what people have done to him in the past. Gacy says Harland has made great progress in recent weeks and has shown more restraint than ever before. Gacy has talked to Harland about possibly competing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and that would bring Harland peace, joy and happiness. Gacy says as they are a brand new tag team, they don’t want handouts and don’t want to be automatically entered into the field, but they’d be happy to prove to the tournament committee that they are a viable tag team. Gacy thanks McKenzie for her time, then walks off with Harland.

– The camera cuts to the cockpit of a helicopter flying over Orlando. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose appears and says this is how a champion arrives to New Year’s Evil. The chopper lands and Rose hops out. She clutches the title and heads into the building as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Elektra Lopez. She says everyone wants to know what’s going on between Lopez and Xyon Quinn. Lopez mocks everyone wanting to know and says they can keep on wondering. She says she joined Legado del Fantasma because Santos Escobar knew she is a difference maker. She says family comes first but sometimes when someone catches your eye, it makes you look at things a little differently. She says she is attracted to success and makes no apology to McKenzie, her family, or anyone, but she sees McKenzie still looking for an answer and we will get that answer next week when the winner of Santos vs. Quinn leaves with her. Lopez walks off.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose

We go back to the ring and out comes Cora Jade with her skateboard first. Raquel Gonzalez is out next, riding her motorcycle into the arena. Toxic Attraction leader and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is out last, with no sign of NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The bell rings and Gonzalez levels Jade, then goes to work on Rose. Gonzalez whips Rose hard into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Gonzalez scoops Jade and drops her hard over the top rope. Rose decks Gonzalez from behind and knocks her out of the ring. Jade and Rose go at it now. Jade with a takedown out of the corner. Gonzalez runs back in and tangles with Jade. Jade slides out of a move and drops Gonzalez for a 2 count.

Gonzalez seethes and charges but Jade dumps her over the top rope to the floor. Jade is alone in the ring now. She charges for a dive but Rose pulls her out, then rams her back into the edge of the apron. Gonzalez runs over and floors Rose with a big boot. Jade goes back in and leaps out, taking Gonzalez down on the floor. Jade stands tall at ringside for a big pop but Rose cuts her off and sends her back-first into the steel ring steps. Rose shows off at ringside, then brings Jade back in for a pin attempt until Gonzalez pulls her to the floor by her legs. Rose turns it around and brings Jade back in for a pin attempt but Gonzalez pulls her back out by her legs again.

Rose sends Gonzalez into the steel steps now. Rose returns to the ring as fans boo. Jade grabs her for a roll-up but Gonzalez breaks the pin up. Gonzalez takes Jade to the top turnbuckle but Rose attacks from behind. Gonzalez scoops rose on her shoulders, then rams her into Jade. Gonzalez has them both on her shoulders now. Gonzalez drops them both with a power move and scrambles to make a cover but can’t get the win as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

A kendo stick comes into play during the commercial break as Gonzalez uses it to choke the others out. Rose also uses the kendo stick to beat her challengers around. Rose has Jade trapped in a body scissors now, beating on her. Back from the break and they’re trading pin attempts in the middle of the ring. Jade grabs Rose but Rose levels her with a clothesline for a 2 count. Gonzalez scoops Rose and slams her, then whips Rose into Jade in the corner but Jade gets a big boot up. Jade takes Rose down with an assisted hurricanrana with help from Gonzalez. Jade and Gonzalez go at it now. Jade with a high knee to the face. Gonzalez counters with a big backbreaker in the middle of the ring.

Gonzalez scoops Jade onto her shoulders and tosses her to the floor, trying to throw her onto Rose but Rose moves out of the way and Jade lands hard on the floor. Gonzalez points at Rose and tells her to return to the ring to fight. Rose is a bit terrified and starts running away to the back. Gonzalez runs after her and brings her back to the ring, rolling her in. Rose pleads with Gonzalez while down in the middle of the ring now. Fans chant “NXT!” as Gonzalez grabs Rose by the legs, slamming her to the mat. Gonzalez with a clothesline. Rose ducks a clothesline but Gonzalez drops her again.

Rose retreats to the floor but Gonzalez follows and brings it back in. Rose catches her with a Codebreaker on the way back in. Rose covers for a close 2 count. Rose slams Gonzalez face-first into the mat a few times now. Rose talks trash in Raquel’s face now. Gonzalez blocks a kick and Rose goes down. Gonzalez rolls rose up for a 2 count. Fans do dueling chants. Gonzalez goes for the big Chingona Bomb but Rose kicks out at 2 as Jade comes flying off the top rope with a senton.

More back and forth now. Gonzalez takes Jade to the top for a superplex but Jade slides down and shoves Gonzalez out to the floor. Jade and Rose are alone in the ring now. Rose blocks a roll-up from behind, dropping down onto Jade for the pin to win and retain out of nowhere.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the bell, we see shocked fans in the crowd as the music hits and Rose begins to celebrate. We go to replays. Rose raises the NXT Women’s Title in the air at ringside now as Gonzalez and Jade try to recover.

– We go to a new Boa vignette. He’s looking into a mirror and washing his face while speaking. Boa says the powers are uncontrollable, he cannot contain them. Please let me face Solo Sikoa by myself, he says. Boa looks at the mirror and rinses his face again, but then sees his a reflection of his mask in the mirror.

– Riddle and MSK are outside celebrating their win over Imperium. Riddle says this journey has been incredible and this isn’t goodbye forever, just for now. Riddle leaves on his scooter and The Creed Brothers walk up. They say the tag team division got way more competitive while MSK has been on their little vacation. They mention how the only way MSK will get another shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles is if they win the Dusty Classic, but that won’t happen because The Creed Brothers will be in it also. The Creed Brothers walk off as MSK looks on.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Andre Chase as his Andre Chase University student section cheers him on. Chase says last week was indeed a teachable moment. He was in deep trouble and one of his students risked life and limb to slide in the ring and protect him from Harland. That’s the kind of bond Andre Chase University has between the students and the faculty. Chase is so grateful that Harland didn’t follow through and throw the student off the building because that would’ve been terrible for enrollment. Chase says for his heroics and selfishness, he wants to recognize this student. The student is shown jumping around in the crowd as Chase goes on about being so proud of him. A “you deserve it!” chant starts up in the student section now. Chase goes on and says the student is the recipient of the first Andre Chase University full scholarship. Chase says the guy deserves it, then calls him to the ring.

The music interrupts and out comes Von Wagner to boos. Wagner says enough with the bullshit. A “you suck!” chant starts up. Wagner says now let the real star of NXT say something. Wagner enters the ring and says he hears the boos and negative comments but when he steps in the ring all of a sudden he’s everyone’s new favorite Superstar and they all want to tune into the Von Wagner Watch Party to see who he’s about to tune out next. Wagner says let’s be real, he only needs to be liked by the people that matter and no one here does. The boos get louder as Wagner yells about being everything we’re not, and everything Chase isn’t.

Chase tells Von to relax as this is what teachable moments are all about… Wagner attacks and levels Chase, then drops him with a big Angle Slam as the boos continue. Wagner man-handles Chase in the corner and then exits the ring. Wagner walks over to the crowd and snatches a university flag from the scholarship student, then yanks the guy over the barrier and to the floor. Other students try to get at Wagner but officials rush out with security to try and restore order. Security backs Wagner to the back.

– We get a video package to hype tonight’s main event. Bron Breakker is shown walking backstage. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is also shown heading to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Von Wagner just did. The announcers apologize to fans and are disgusted at what we just saw. We see security escorting Wagner through the backstage area, and out of the building. They go through the trainer’s room and Wagner has some words with The Diamond Mine as Roderick Strong is laying on the trainer’s table.

– We get a new vignette from Cameron Grimes. He talks about how 2021 was a big year, full of the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He talks about working with WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. and says but that was Ted’s legacy, and now it’s time to create his own legacy. Grimes is taking 2022 to the moon. Grimes said maybe he should stop chasing green and chasing gold this year.

– The announcers go over the line-up for next week. Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo will be a Crowbar on a Pole Match.

NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go back to the ring for tonight’s commercial-free main event and out first is the challenger, Bron Breakker. A large NXT X is sitting on the entrance-way, but Breakker smashes through it and heads to the ring for a pop. Out next comes NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to another big pop. They meet in the middle of the ring and we get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and they lock up, going to the ropes. Breakker backs off and they stare each other down as fans do dueling chants. They lock up again and Ciampa takes it to the corner. Ciampa backs off and nails a chop but Breakker laughs. Ciampa kicks him. They tangle and Ciampa nails a clothesline, then a corner clothesline.

They run the ropes and Ciampa drops down but Breakker drops onto him and rolls him over. Breakker brings Ciampa back up for a big vertical suplex. Breakker gets the crowd to bark as Ciampa goes to the floor for a breather. Breakker immediately takes control for another vertical suplex in the middle of the ring. Breakker works Ciampa around the ring now. Breakker with a stiff forearm to the lower back to keep Ciampa down.

Ciampa turns it around in the corner, then mounts Breakker with right hands. Breakker powers out with an inverted Atomic Drop. Breakker drops Ciampa and they run the ropes now. Ciampa with a big dropkick for a pop. Ciampa stomps on Breakker and takes his time with him. Ciampa rocks Breakker with a forearm. They run the ropes and Breakker flies through the air with a shoulder but Ciampa moves and Breakker lands hard. Ciampa knocks Breakker out of the ring with a big knee to the jaw. Ciampa runs the ropes and leaps over the top rope, taking him down for a big pop.

Ciampa brings it back in and knees Breakker in the head, then grounds him with a headlock. Breakker powers up with Ciampa on his back, then slams him to the mat and they’re both down now as the referee counts. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Breakker runs over Ciampa with a shoulder and clothesline, then a big flying splash in the corner. Breakker catches Ciampa in mid-air and spikes him into the mat. Breakker rocks Ciampa in the corner and climbs to the top for a superplex but Ciampa slides down and rocks him. Ciampa turns Breakker upside down in the corner and stomps away. Ciampa with a dropkick while Breakker is still upside down.

Breakker blocks a Fairy Tale Ending and fights back. Breakker with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Breakker with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Breakker shows a bit of frustration now. Breakker goes to the top but wastes some time and Ciampa rocks him, knocking him to the floor. Ciampa follows and runs around the ring, delivering a knee to the face. Ciampa brings it back in the ring and nails another running knee to the side of the head. Ciampa is bleeding from his head now. Ciampa looks to capitalize but Breakker cuts him off with a big Spear. They’re both down in the middle of the ring as fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

They get up and trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Ciampa unloads and beats Breakker into the corner. The referee backs Ciampa away. Ciampa goes for a running knee in the corner but Breakker leaps up and meets him with a Frankensteiner. Ciampa kicks out at 2. Breakker grabs Ciampa by his throat, presses him high in the air but Ciampa counters, slides down and nails Willow’s Bell for a close 2 count. Ciampa can’t believe it. Ciampa goes into the single-leg Crab now.

Breakker gets to the rope and the hold is broken. Ciampa rolls to the floor and peels back the ringside padding to expose the concrete. Breakker fights back from the edge of the apron, flat on his chest, but Ciampa rocks him. Ciampa looks to drop Breakker on the concrete with a DDT, but Breakker counters and launches Ciampa through the announce table with a huge Alabama slam. Ciampa crashes through the table and fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Breakker brings it back into the ring and delivers a powerslam but Ciampa grabs the bottom rope just in time to break the hold. Fans chant “fight forever!” now. Ciampa fights back from the apron as the referee stays on them. Ciampa rocks Breakker and exposes his own knee, then delivers a knee to the jaw while Breakker is draped over the middle rope. Ciampa comes back in and delivers another exposed knee to the head, then a third. Ciampa plants Breakker with a Fairy Tale Ending in the middle of the ring but Breakker kicks out and everyone is shocked. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Ciampa takes Breakker to the top turnbuckle but Breakker shoves him to the mat. Breakker nails a big flying Bulldog for a pop. Breakker stands over Ciampa and drops his straps now. Breakker applies the Steiner Recliner in the middle of the ring as fans go wild. Ciampa taps out and Breakker wins the title.

Winner and New NXT Champion: Bron Breakker

– After the match, the music hits as Breakker raises the NXT Title in the air. Fans cheer Breakker on and we go to replays. Ciampa is down in the corner but he acknowledges Breakker. Breakker hits the corners to pose as the celebration continues. Vic says the pup is now the Dog-Faced Gremlin, a reference to Bron’s father Rick Steiner, and then says Breakker is the new face of NXT. The first NXT of 2022, the NXT New Year’s Evil special, goes off the air with Breakker raising the NXT Title in the air.