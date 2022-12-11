WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Special Revealed for 2023

WWE NXT’s first special episode has been scheduled for 2023.

During Saturday night’s NXT Deadline event, it was announced that the New Year’s Evil edition of NXT will air on the USA Network on Tuesday, January 10th.

This will be the third annual episode of NXT New Year’s Evil. The then-NXT Champion Finn Balor retained the title over Kyle O’Reilly at the 2021 event, while current NXT Champion Bron Breakker won the title from Tommaso Ciampa at the 2022 event.

NXT New Year’s Evil will take place less than a month before the NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.