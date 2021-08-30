WWE NXT News Updates On Adam Cole, Io Shirai, and TV Tapings

Here are some backstage WWE NXT news items for Monday, August 30th 2021:

* As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Cole’s WWE contract reportedly expired last Friday. Cole canceled his live stream that day which led some to believe that it had something to do with WWE. Fightful Select cleared this up…

“WWE sources also indicated that Cole is expected to field offers, and that he was not at Smackdown last Friday, and was not meeting with Vince McMahon as many had suspected when he canceled his stream.”

* In regards to Io Shirai’s status with the NXT brand, there doesn’t appear to be any issues with her. Fightful noted that she wrestled at the television tapings last week.

* While WWE taped three episodes of NXT last week, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed that NXT will be returning to a live weekly schedule starting on September 14th.