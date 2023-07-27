WWE NXT No Mercy Set For Bakersfield, California On September 30

WWE’s NXT Great American Bash takes place this Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas.

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes faces Ilja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton faces Thea Hail, NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) face Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio faces Mustafa Ali, Gable Steveson faces Baron Corbin, and more on the show.

During today’s media conference call, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, stated that the next NXT PLE will be No Mercy at the Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

From 1999 until 2008, WWE used this PPV theme for the main roster before bringing it back in 2016 and 2017.

The updated WWE PLE schedule for the rest of 2023 is below:

Sunday, July 30, 2023: NXT Great American Bash – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas

Saturday, August 5, 2023: WWE SummerSlam – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Saturday, September 30, 2023: WWE NXT No Mercy – Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, CA

Saturday, September 2: WWE Payback – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA

Saturday, October 7, 2023: WWE Fastlane – Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, November 4, 2023: WWE PLE – Saudi Arabia

Saturday, November 25, 2023: WWE Survivor Series – Chicago, IL at the United Center

WWE also issued the following press release:

NXT® No Mercy Set for Bakersfield, Calif. on September 30

Tickets For Premium Live Event On Sale Friday, August 4

–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT No Mercy will take place live at Mechanics Bank Arena in on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets for the premium live event go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT via www.axs.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. PT. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtnomercy-presale.

NXT No Mercy will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker and more.

NXT No Mercy will stream live exclusively on Peacock in and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.