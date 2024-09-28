WWE NXT On CW To Be A TV-14 Rated Series

WWE NXT is coming with some changes.

As noted, the company is expected to introduce a new logo and look/feel for the brand upon debuting on The CW network next Tuesday, October 1, with the heavily stacked show in Chicago, Illinois, and the week two show on October 8 in the St. Louis, MO. area.

In an update, it has been learned that on the official WWE NXT series page and on the YouTube TV app, the WWE NXT on CW show is listed as a TV-14 rated program, whereas WWE NXT on USA Network was rated TV-PG.