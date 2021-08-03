WWE NXT On SyFy Preview For Tonight (8/3)

Tonight’s NXT episode on SyFy was taped two weeks ago. You can find full spoilers by clicking here.

The following matches are taped for tonight-

-Ridge Holland vs. Ikemen Jiro

-Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Cameron Grimes & LA Knight

-Hit Row vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-NXT Breakout Tournament: Trey Baxter vs. Joe Gacy (1st Round)

-Karrion Kross to address Samoa Joe

-Love Her or Leave Her Match for Indi Hartwell: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis. Lumis and Indi will get to be together if Lumis wins, they must stay apart if he loses

