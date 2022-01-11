WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (1/11)

Tonight’s WWE NXT will feature appearances by AJ Styles, new NXT Champion Bron Breakker & more. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode-

-New NXT Champion Bron Breakker appears

-Boa vs. Solo Sikoa

-Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

-AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller

-Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn (Elektra Lopez will leave with the winner)

-Crowbar On A Pole: Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne

