WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (1/11)

Tonight’s WWE NXT will feature appearances by AJ Styles, new NXT Champion Bron Breakker & more. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode-
-New NXT Champion Bron Breakker appears
-Boa vs. Solo Sikoa
-Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter
-AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller
-Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn (Elektra Lopez will leave with the winner)
-Crowbar On A Pole: Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne
