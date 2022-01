WWE has announced segments and a match for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network. Below is the current lineup-

-Roderick Strong vs. WALTER

-Elektra Lopez will make an appearance

-Tony D’Angelo will host a Memorial Service for Pete Dunne

-The beginning of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

